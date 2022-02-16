Mariner LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,432,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $264,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,277 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 33.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,411 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

