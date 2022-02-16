Mariner LLC Purchases 10,638 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mariner LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 80.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 673,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 301,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 42.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

