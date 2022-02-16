Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 11,110 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,098,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,955,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.