Mariner LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,706,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,675,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 117,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,048,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

