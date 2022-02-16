Mariner LLC Sells 4,052 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.