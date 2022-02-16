MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00105807 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

