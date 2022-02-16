Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $32.76 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and $12.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

