Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $119,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

