Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $949,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

