Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the highest is $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average is $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

