Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 198,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

