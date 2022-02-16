Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,528. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

