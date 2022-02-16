Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $295.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as low as $133.89 and last traded at $146.58, with a volume of 70793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.84.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.75.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
