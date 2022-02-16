Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $295.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as low as $133.89 and last traded at $146.58, with a volume of 70793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.84.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

