Mason Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $21.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,108.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,217.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,337.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $3,155,870. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

