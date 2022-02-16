MASQ Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. MASQ has a market cap of $5.01 million and $101,405.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.