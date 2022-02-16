Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

MTTR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,362,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Matterport has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.