Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 6.9%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.81. 27,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,574,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

