Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Matterport stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 20,362,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. Matterport has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $582,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

