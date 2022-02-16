MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 38185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$33.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

