Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $49,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 222,107 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

DD opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

