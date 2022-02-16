Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $63,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $300.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.98.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,793,579 shares of company stock worth $618,542,188. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

