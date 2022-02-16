Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 26,325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 708.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVDA traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,871,852. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $640.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day moving average is $252.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.