Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 154,282 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

