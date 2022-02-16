Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Stock Price Up 3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 154,282 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.
About Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.