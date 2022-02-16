Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.32

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 676506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
