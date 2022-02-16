Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,312,500 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,375.0 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$7.68 during trading on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

