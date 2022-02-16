McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 574,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 232,814 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 54,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,391. McAfee has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.