McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.
NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 54,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,391. McAfee has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
