McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MCD stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 397,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

