Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Sells 181,455 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.