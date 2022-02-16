MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,282.00 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 15,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,293. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its stake in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

