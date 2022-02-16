MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

