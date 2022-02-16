Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $136.80

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.80 and last traded at $138.87, with a volume of 2261389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

