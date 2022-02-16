Megacoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $194,191.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00291946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002494 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,857,980 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.