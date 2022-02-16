MEI Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

