Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $42,325.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

