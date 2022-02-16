Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.34. 2,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

