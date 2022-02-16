Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,910,783 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Meta Platforms worth $1,043,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 805,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

