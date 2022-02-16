Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.47. The stock has a market cap of $584.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

