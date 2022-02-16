MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $560,789.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $560,789.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.22 or 0.07051766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.56 or 0.99660158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002912 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,255,616,104 coins and its circulating supply is 3,085,325,963 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

