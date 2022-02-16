Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.60 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $51.60 million and $69,959.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00008579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,836,570 coins and its circulating supply is 13,691,996 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

