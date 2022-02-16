Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is Maltese Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 1,150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Metropolitan Bank worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

