Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.49 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 47.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.