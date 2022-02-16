Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,212 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

USB opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

