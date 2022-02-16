Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.
About Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso (MXCYY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.