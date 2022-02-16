Mettalex (MTLX) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $783,722.63 and approximately $346,971.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

