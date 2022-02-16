MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

