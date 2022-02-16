M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

