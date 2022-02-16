MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

