Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:RMD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.57. 645,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,335. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
