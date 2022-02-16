Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.57. 645,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,335. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

