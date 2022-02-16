Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Head-To-Head Review

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and VIA optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 4 24 1 2.83 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Micron Technology presently has a consensus target price of $113.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 24.86% 19.01% 14.27% VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.88 $5.86 billion $6.48 14.81 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.29 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -18.04

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats VIA optronics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment consists of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

