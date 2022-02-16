Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,921 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $164,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.47. The stock had a trading volume of 648,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.74 and its 200 day moving average is $311.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

